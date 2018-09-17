Amenities

705 E Republican, Unit B Available 06/06/20 Vertigo Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available June 6th Enjoy Capitol Hill urban living at its best! Live at Vertigo in this one bedroom/1 bathroom condo accentuated by an airy open living space and a modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. This lovely condo boasts bamboo floors, washer/dryer in your unit and a separate storage unit. The fabulous roof top deck and garden offer stunning views of downtown Seattle, the Sound, Olympic Mountains & Space Needle. Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, just one block off of Broadway, with a Walk Score of 96, youre close to everything - markets, restaurants, cafes, nightlife, the arts, Light Rail station, the Seattle Public Library plus an easy commute to downtown & Amazon Campus and SLU and University of Washington, Swedish Hospital and Seattle University. Close to the Microsoft Connector and easy access to all freeways and public transportation. Monthly rent includes water/sewer/garbage, you only pay for electricity. One cat or one small dog welcome with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.



To view this lovely condo, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.



