Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

705 E Republican, Unit B

705 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
705 E Republican, Unit B Available 06/06/20 Vertigo Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available June 6th Enjoy Capitol Hill urban living at its best! Live at Vertigo in this one bedroom/1 bathroom condo accentuated by an airy open living space and a modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. This lovely condo boasts bamboo floors, washer/dryer in your unit and a separate storage unit. The fabulous roof top deck and garden offer stunning views of downtown Seattle, the Sound, Olympic Mountains & Space Needle. Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, just one block off of Broadway, with a Walk Score of 96, youre close to everything - markets, restaurants, cafes, nightlife, the arts, Light Rail station, the Seattle Public Library plus an easy commute to downtown & Amazon Campus and SLU and University of Washington, Swedish Hospital and Seattle University. Close to the Microsoft Connector and easy access to all freeways and public transportation. Monthly rent includes water/sewer/garbage, you only pay for electricity. One cat or one small dog welcome with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.

To view this lovely condo, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #vertigocondominiums #AmazonSLU #CapitolHillRentals #UniversityofWashington #RentalsclosetoAmazon #MicrosoftConnector #SeattleChildrensHospital #SeattleUniversity #SwedishHospital

(RLNE4411671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 E Republican, Unit B have any available units?
705 E Republican, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 E Republican, Unit B have?
Some of 705 E Republican, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 E Republican, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
705 E Republican, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 E Republican, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 E Republican, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 705 E Republican, Unit B offer parking?
No, 705 E Republican, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 705 E Republican, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 E Republican, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 E Republican, Unit B have a pool?
No, 705 E Republican, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 705 E Republican, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 705 E Republican, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 705 E Republican, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 E Republican, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

