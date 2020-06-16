7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Superb Sand Point Condo with Pool! - Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom, one bath Sand Point condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. This updated unit features stainless steel appliances, a large living room, and a great design for entertainment and relaxation.



The amenities abound at the Seventy-O One Condominium, with seasonal outdoor pool, indoor jacuzzi and sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, storage units, and modern laundry rooms. This unit comes with one assigned spot, with additional parking in lot for guests. The condo has access to the Burke Gilman Trail and is close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $55 per person per month.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned parking included.

- 12 month lease, would consider longer.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE5084410)