7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205

7021 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Superb Sand Point Condo with Pool! - Welcome home to this beautiful one bedroom, one bath Sand Point condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. This updated unit features stainless steel appliances, a large living room, and a great design for entertainment and relaxation.

The amenities abound at the Seventy-O One Condominium, with seasonal outdoor pool, indoor jacuzzi and sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, storage units, and modern laundry rooms. This unit comes with one assigned spot, with additional parking in lot for guests. The condo has access to the Burke Gilman Trail and is close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.

- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $55 per person per month.
- Tenant pays electric.
- Assigned parking included.
- 12 month lease, would consider longer.
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE5084410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have any available units?
7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have?
Some of 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 offers parking.
Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have a pool?
Yes, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 has a pool.
Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have accessible units?
No, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205 does not have units with dishwashers.
