7017-35th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located in the heart of the Wedgwood neighborhood, you will be directly next door to the Grateful Bread Company and Top Pot Doughnuts. A short walk away you will find quaint shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. This spacious apartment features a large bedrooms, large walk in closet, and a separate laundry room with room for additional storage, The main living area has a space efficient living room, large dining room area with patio access, and full equipped galley kitchen. You truly will be impressed with this amazing apartment! Pictures are of the actual unit.



Terms: Flexible lease options: 6-12 Months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.