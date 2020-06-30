All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7017-35th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7017-35th Ave NE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:19 AM

7017-35th Ave NE

7017 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7017 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the heart of the Wedgwood neighborhood, you will be directly next door to the Grateful Bread Company and Top Pot Doughnuts. A short walk away you will find quaint shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. This spacious apartment features a large bedrooms, large walk in closet, and a separate laundry room with room for additional storage, The main living area has a space efficient living room, large dining room area with patio access, and full equipped galley kitchen. You truly will be impressed with this amazing apartment! Pictures are of the actual unit.

Terms: Flexible lease options: 6-12 Months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017-35th Ave NE have any available units?
7017-35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017-35th Ave NE have?
Some of 7017-35th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017-35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7017-35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017-35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7017-35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7017-35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7017-35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7017-35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017-35th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017-35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7017-35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7017-35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7017-35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7017-35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017-35th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University