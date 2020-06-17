All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

700 E Mercer St

700 East Mercer Street · (206) 293-0085
Location

700 East Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
700 East Mercer lies in the heart of Capitol Hill, just a short walk to the grocery, restaurants and bars of the north end of Broadway Ave E. With controlled access, elevator and on site laundry. Everything you need is at your fingertips. 700 East mercer Apartments is offering a bright, one-bedroom unit on Capitol Hill. The unit features new hard surface flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. Laundry is on site and parking is available. Please call Christopher at 206-293-0085 to schedule a viewing.

Terms: First Month Rent Free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Mercer St have any available units?
700 E Mercer St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E Mercer St have?
Some of 700 E Mercer St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Mercer St currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Mercer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Mercer St pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Mercer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 700 E Mercer St offer parking?
Yes, 700 E Mercer St does offer parking.
Does 700 E Mercer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 E Mercer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Mercer St have a pool?
No, 700 E Mercer St does not have a pool.
Does 700 E Mercer St have accessible units?
No, 700 E Mercer St does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Mercer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 E Mercer St does not have units with dishwashers.
