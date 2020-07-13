All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7 Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7 Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

7 Hills

Open Now until 6pm
1919 Queen Anne Ave N · (206) 966-4613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1919 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

B - SH-1

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

I - SH-1

$1,731

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

J - SH-1

$1,736

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7 Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
7 HILLS APARTMENTS WELCOMES YOU TO OUR FOUR-STORY MIXED-USE BUILDING WITH GROUND LEVEL RETAIL AND UNDERGROUND PARKING. LOCATED DOWN THE BLOCK FROM THE FIRST TWO INSTALLMENTS OF THE COLLECTION THIS PROJECT IS THE THIRD OF EBES FOUR-PHASE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR 2.1 ACRES OF PROPERTY ALONG QUEEN ANNES MAIN DRAG. 7 HILLS STUDIOS, ONE, AND TWO BEDROOMS ARE DESIGNED FOR THOSE WITH THE MOST DISTINGUISHED TASTE.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $150 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40 - $150 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hills have any available units?
7 Hills offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Hills have?
Some of 7 Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hills currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Hills is pet friendly.
Does 7 Hills offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hills offers parking.
Does 7 Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hills have a pool?
Yes, 7 Hills has a pool.
Does 7 Hills have accessible units?
No, 7 Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity