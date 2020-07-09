Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6833 25th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6833 25th Ave NE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6833 25th Ave NE
6833 25th Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6833 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4801460)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have any available units?
6833 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 6833 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6833 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6833 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6833 25th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6833 25th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University