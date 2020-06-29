6806 Oswego Pl. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Marvelous small building just blocks to Greenlake, and on a quiet residential street that is easy to access. Close to PCC, I-5, Whole Foods, and jogging paths. Nice 1 bedroom with deck. Comfortable living in a wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to PCC and restaurants. Pictures are of actual unit



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.