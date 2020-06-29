All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

6806 Oswego Pl. NE

6806 Oswego Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Oswego Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Marvelous small building just blocks to Greenlake, and on a quiet residential street that is easy to access. Close to PCC, I-5, Whole Foods, and jogging paths. Nice 1 bedroom with deck. Comfortable living in a wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to PCC and restaurants. Pictures are of actual unit

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have any available units?
6806 Oswego Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have?
Some of 6806 Oswego Pl. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Oswego Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Oswego Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Oswego Pl. NE pet-friendly?
No, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Oswego Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 Oswego Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
