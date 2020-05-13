All apartments in Seattle
6748 Mary Avenue NW
6748 Mary Avenue NW

6748 Mary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6748 Mary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Elliot Place Apartments is a modern, spotless building with new carpets, vinyl floors, fireplaces, dishwashers, washers and dryers and parking. This building is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Cats are welcome. No smoking, please! 1 BR Ground floor apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Ballard. This apartment has a washer and dryer in the unit and a dedicated parking spot. Newly renovated with hardwood flooring. Great location! Check out our Walk Score! https://www.walkscore.com/score/6748-mary-ave-nw-seattle-wa-98117 FEATURES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Located on Floor # 1 Floors in Bldg: 9 Square Footage: 695 Parking Spaces: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats DESCRIPTION -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quiet 1 bedroom unit on the third floor. Recently renovated! New floors and WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT! Amenity's include: Dishwasher, full bath, garbage disposal, new appliances, new water heater, enclosed patio and a dedicated parking spot. We are cat friendly, ($300 Refundable pet deposit.) Sorry, no dogs allowed. Nestled in the heart of beautiful Ballard we are at a convenient location to downtown Seattle, U District, Greenlake, Northgate, and Woodland Park Zoo! We are located on all major transportation lines, and close to shopping! Enjoy downtown living in a neighborhood setting! The Elliot Place Apartments 6748 Mary Ave NW Seattle, WA 98117 Units Available for showing now!. Call Mike Speer at 1-425-326-9540 to set up an appointment. $40.00 application fee per person $900.00 Security Deposit. $1,545.00 per month (Base rent $1,450 + $90 Water, Sewer, and Garbage monthly surcharge) RENTAL UNIT AMENITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New hardwood floors Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer/Dryer New appliances Garbage disposal Dedicated parking spot Enclosed patio BUILDING AMENITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In unit laundry On-site resident manager Dedicated parking space OTHER PRICING DETAILS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Base Rent $1,450.00 Monthly Water, Sewer and Garbage Surcharge: $90.00 Security deposit: $900.00 Pet deposit: $300.00 Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Terms: 1 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have any available units?
6748 Mary Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have?
Some of 6748 Mary Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6748 Mary Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Mary Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Mary Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6748 Mary Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 6748 Mary Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6748 Mary Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 6748 Mary Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 6748 Mary Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Mary Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 Mary Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

