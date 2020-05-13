6748 Mary Avenue NW

Amenities

The Elliot Place Apartments is a modern, spotless building with new carpets, vinyl floors, fireplaces, dishwashers, washers and dryers and parking. This building is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Cats are welcome. No smoking, please! 1 BR Ground floor apartment in a quiet neighborhood in Ballard. This apartment has a washer and dryer in the unit and a dedicated parking spot. Newly renovated with hardwood flooring. Great location! Check out our Walk Score! https://www.walkscore.com/score/6748-mary-ave-nw-seattle-wa-98117 FEATURES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Located on Floor # 1 Floors in Bldg: 9 Square Footage: 695 Parking Spaces: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats DESCRIPTION -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quiet 1 bedroom unit on the third floor. Recently renovated! New floors and WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT! Amenity's include: Dishwasher, full bath, garbage disposal, new appliances, new water heater, enclosed patio and a dedicated parking spot. We are cat friendly, ($300 Refundable pet deposit.) Sorry, no dogs allowed. Nestled in the heart of beautiful Ballard we are at a convenient location to downtown Seattle, U District, Greenlake, Northgate, and Woodland Park Zoo! We are located on all major transportation lines, and close to shopping! Enjoy downtown living in a neighborhood setting! The Elliot Place Apartments 6748 Mary Ave NW Seattle, WA 98117 Units Available for showing now!. Call Mike Speer at 1-425-326-9540 to set up an appointment. $40.00 application fee per person $900.00 Security Deposit. $1,545.00 per month (Base rent $1,450 + $90 Water, Sewer, and Garbage monthly surcharge) RENTAL UNIT AMENITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New hardwood floors Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer/Dryer New appliances Garbage disposal Dedicated parking spot Enclosed patio BUILDING AMENITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In unit laundry On-site resident manager Dedicated parking space OTHER PRICING DETAILS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Base Rent $1,450.00 Monthly Water, Sewer and Garbage Surcharge: $90.00 Security deposit: $900.00 Pet deposit: $300.00 Minimum Lease: 1 Year



