Last updated September 14 2019

6733 24th Ave NW #10

6733 24th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6733 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ballard Apartment - Light and bright, west facing, top floor, 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1.75 bathrooms
Approximately 1100 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Fireplace
Dining room
Eat in kitchen
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer in unit
West facing deck
Ample storage space in unit
No pets
Optional carport parking for an additional $30 per month
$25 per month for wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2100
Deposit $2100

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have any available units?
6733 24th Ave NW #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have?
Some of 6733 24th Ave NW #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 24th Ave NW #10 currently offering any rent specials?
6733 24th Ave NW #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 24th Ave NW #10 pet-friendly?
No, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 offer parking?
Yes, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 offers parking.
Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have a pool?
No, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 does not have a pool.
Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have accessible units?
No, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 24th Ave NW #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6733 24th Ave NW #10 has units with dishwashers.
