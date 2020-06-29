6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5

Amenities

Move in "Stay at Home" Special: Ease your stress and move in slowly with the month of April rent free. 6 month or 12 month leases available. Video showing can be sent to your upon request for you to view in the comforts of your own home. The Phinney Ridge Apartments is a 6 unit building, the unit available is on the top floor, there is no one above you and the bedroom and kitchen have no shared walls creating a quiet space. It is very clean, and there are no carpets, countertops are quartz and flooring is waterproof, scratch proof and easy to keep clean and germ free.



It is located in the heart of the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Within walking distance is Green Lake Park, Red Mill Burgers, El Chupacabra restaurant, Ken's Market and many other amenities. This is an excellent commuting location because it's on the Metro No. 5 route directly to South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle or 15 minutes by car. Access to the University of Washington is 3 miles and WA-99 access is 4 blocks away. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit, and also full kitchen appliances including microwave, and dishwasher. Included in the rent is an additional secured storage unit and bike storage.



Due to the stay at home order we can also do video/audio showing using Facetime or Whats App. Contact listing agent CK Holdings at 206-399-2700.



WSG $65 for one $105 for two



Application Fee: $50 per tenant



Refundable Security Deposit: $1000



No Pets



Optional Parking Space Available