All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5

6714 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6714 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
bike storage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Move in "Stay at Home" Special: Ease your stress and move in slowly with the month of April rent free. 6 month or 12 month leases available. Video showing can be sent to your upon request for you to view in the comforts of your own home. The Phinney Ridge Apartments is a 6 unit building, the unit available is on the top floor, there is no one above you and the bedroom and kitchen have no shared walls creating a quiet space. It is very clean, and there are no carpets, countertops are quartz and flooring is waterproof, scratch proof and easy to keep clean and germ free.

It is located in the heart of the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Within walking distance is Green Lake Park, Red Mill Burgers, El Chupacabra restaurant, Ken's Market and many other amenities. This is an excellent commuting location because it's on the Metro No. 5 route directly to South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle or 15 minutes by car. Access to the University of Washington is 3 miles and WA-99 access is 4 blocks away. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit, and also full kitchen appliances including microwave, and dishwasher. Included in the rent is an additional secured storage unit and bike storage.

Due to the stay at home order we can also do video/audio showing using Facetime or Whats App. Contact listing agent CK Holdings at 206-399-2700.

WSG $65 for one $105 for two

Application Fee: $50 per tenant

Refundable Security Deposit: $1000

No Pets

Optional Parking Space Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have any available units?
6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have?
Some of 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 offers parking.
Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have a pool?
No, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have accessible units?
No, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Greenwood Avenue North - 5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University