Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6559 43rd Ave NE

6559 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6559 43rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View Ridge Gem - Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Leased by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE5024879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have any available units?
6559 43rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6559 43rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6559 43rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 43rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6559 43rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6559 43rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6559 43rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
