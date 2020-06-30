All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast

6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast · (206) 518-8045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$990

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

Courtyard studio apartment available immediately, located in the Ravenna neighborhood between Roosevelt and Bryant. Close to bus lines to University of Washington, U-Village and Downtown Seattle. Just blocks from the upcoming light rail station at Roosevelt. Walking distance to neighborhood shops and restaurants.

Private - individual entrance with own bathroom and kitchen.

Rent: $990/month including water, sewer, and garbage.
On site parking available: $35/month

- Available immediately
- One year lease required
- No dogs, Cats OK with $100 non-refundable deposit
- Water/sewer and garbage are included, you pay electricity, phone, and cable/internet

First and last month's rent plus $450 security deposit due at signing of lease.
Application and screening fee: $55/applicant

Interested parties please reply to ad with contact info to schedule a showing. Maximum 2 people allowed per showing. Virtual showings available with appointment.
Screening criteria shown in listing photos and are available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
