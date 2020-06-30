6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access dogs allowed

Courtyard studio apartment available immediately, located in the Ravenna neighborhood between Roosevelt and Bryant. Close to bus lines to University of Washington, U-Village and Downtown Seattle. Just blocks from the upcoming light rail station at Roosevelt. Walking distance to neighborhood shops and restaurants.



Private - individual entrance with own bathroom and kitchen.



Rent: $990/month including water, sewer, and garbage.

On site parking available: $35/month



- Available immediately

- One year lease required

- No dogs, Cats OK with $100 non-refundable deposit

- Water/sewer and garbage are included, you pay electricity, phone, and cable/internet



First and last month's rent plus $450 security deposit due at signing of lease.

Application and screening fee: $55/applicant



Interested parties please reply to ad with contact info to schedule a showing. Maximum 2 people allowed per showing. Virtual showings available with appointment.

Screening criteria shown in listing photos and are available upon request.