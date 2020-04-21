6541 Earl Avenue NW

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ballard House - Great Ballard home available now. Main floor features a living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and an attached garage.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1510 sq ft

Newer flooring throughout

Eat in kitchen

Wood burning fireplace

Deck off of living room

Washer and Dryer

Dishwasher

Attached garage

Fenced backyard

Tenants pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

Pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2500

Deposit $2500



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management.



