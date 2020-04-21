All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

6541 Earl Avenue NW

6541 Earl Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Earl Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ballard House - Great Ballard home available now. Main floor features a living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom. Downstairs features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and an attached garage.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1510 sq ft
Newer flooring throughout
Eat in kitchen
Wood burning fireplace
Deck off of living room
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Attached garage
Fenced backyard
Tenants pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
Pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2500
Deposit $2500

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE3368959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

