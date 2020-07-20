Amenities
6526 25th Ave NW Available 04/01/20 Sweet Ballard Home - Virtual Tours Available - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/634907
Virtual tours available! Welcome to this adorable two bedroom, one bath Ballard home. The beautifully remodeled kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite tile counter tops. A bright living room with high ceilings allows for a lovely place to entertain. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and a large utility room with washer and dryer complete the interior. Step outside to enjoy the covered front porch and the fully fenced front and back yards. You will find a gardeners delight in the thoughtful landscaping and a wonderful space to relax.
Enjoy the best that Ballard has to offer with parks, farmers market, cafes, shopping, dining, and more!
~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Dog(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5667044)