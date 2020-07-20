All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

6526 25th Ave NW

6526 25th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6526 25th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6526 25th Ave NW Available 04/01/20 Sweet Ballard Home - Virtual Tours Available - To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/634907

Virtual tours available! Welcome to this adorable two bedroom, one bath Ballard home. The beautifully remodeled kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite tile counter tops. A bright living room with high ceilings allows for a lovely place to entertain. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and a large utility room with washer and dryer complete the interior. Step outside to enjoy the covered front porch and the fully fenced front and back yards. You will find a gardeners delight in the thoughtful landscaping and a wonderful space to relax.

Enjoy the best that Ballard has to offer with parks, farmers market, cafes, shopping, dining, and more!

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Dog(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5667044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 25th Ave NW have any available units?
6526 25th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 25th Ave NW have?
Some of 6526 25th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 25th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6526 25th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 25th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6526 25th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6526 25th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 6526 25th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 6526 25th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6526 25th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 25th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6526 25th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6526 25th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6526 25th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 25th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 25th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
