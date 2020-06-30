All apartments in Seattle
6404 9th Ave NE

6404 9th Avenue Northeast · (206) 719-1900
Location

6404 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Roosevelt is the newest addition to the Green Lake community. This property will feature a wide range of affordable apartment styles including: studios, open one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with den, and two-bedrooms. Apartments will include: modern finishes, dishwashers, and washer and dryer, (not included in studio apartments.) Building amenities include: roof top deck, extra storage, elevator, and Sunlight Café on the ground floor. These modern units feature stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances, including dishwashers and built in microwaves. All 1units have sleek plank laminate floors, full bathtubs, double pane windows, and washers and dryers.

Terms: 12 month lease $40 application fee per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 9th Ave NE have any available units?
6404 9th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 9th Ave NE have?
Some of 6404 9th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 9th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6404 9th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 9th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6404 9th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6404 9th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6404 9th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6404 9th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6404 9th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 9th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6404 9th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6404 9th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6404 9th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 9th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 9th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
