6401 24th Avenue NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great top floor Ballard apartment with some Olympic Mountain views to the west! No smoking, no pets. Just a quick walk to Market Street's great restaurants and shops, close to Hwy 99 and easy access to downtown Seattle. Month of June Free with a one-year lease agreement. Currently available is a spacious 2 bedroom with deck and fireplace. Great natural light. Modern kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Very large bedrooms and living space. For more information contact Eduard at 425.780.6392.



