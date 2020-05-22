All apartments in Seattle
6401 24th Avenue NW

6401 24th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6401 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great top floor Ballard apartment with some Olympic Mountain views to the west! No smoking, no pets. Just a quick walk to Market Street's great restaurants and shops, close to Hwy 99 and easy access to downtown Seattle. Month of June Free with a one-year lease agreement. Currently available is a spacious 2 bedroom with deck and fireplace. Great natural light. Modern kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Very large bedrooms and living space. For more information contact Eduard at 425.780.6392.

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 24th Avenue NW have any available units?
6401 24th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 24th Avenue NW have?
Some of 6401 24th Avenue NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 24th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
6401 24th Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 24th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 6401 24th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6401 24th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 6401 24th Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 6401 24th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 24th Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 24th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 6401 24th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 6401 24th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 6401 24th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 24th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 24th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
