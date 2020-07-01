6326 34th Ave Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three-story townhouse in High Point neighborhood of West Seattle. 2 bedrooms on top floor with vaulted ceilings, 1 on ground floor, and a bathroom on every level. Light-filled spaces with peak-a-boo views of the Cascades from the upper bedroom, territorial views from the living space, and a fully fenced patio with lush garden just outside the lower bedroom. Wood floors in main living space with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances and gas range in kitchen, and live edge pantry next to dining area. Plenty of storage in each bedroom, plus extra storage in lower bedroom. Washer and dryer on lower level.



Quiet unit is tucked back off the street and has one reserved parking spot. One block to 21 express bus downtown, or transfer at 35th & Avalon to the C RapidRide Line or the water taxi shuttle to commute across Elliott Bay. Multiple parks within walking distance, including 2 P-Patch gardens. Easy access to grocery stores and West Seattle favorites like Lincoln Park and restaurants at the Junction.



We have moved to improve our commute to the eastside, but we were super bummed to leave behind our amazing neighbors, relaxing backyard garden, and bright interiors. We hope you enjoy calling it home!



One year lease term. $2700/month including utilities. First and last month's rent to move in, plus security deposit. Pets evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Flexible move-in date between December 31st - February 1st.