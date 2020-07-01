All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

6326 34th Ave Sw

6326 34th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6326 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three-story townhouse in High Point neighborhood of West Seattle. 2 bedrooms on top floor with vaulted ceilings, 1 on ground floor, and a bathroom on every level. Light-filled spaces with peak-a-boo views of the Cascades from the upper bedroom, territorial views from the living space, and a fully fenced patio with lush garden just outside the lower bedroom. Wood floors in main living space with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances and gas range in kitchen, and live edge pantry next to dining area. Plenty of storage in each bedroom, plus extra storage in lower bedroom. Washer and dryer on lower level.

Quiet unit is tucked back off the street and has one reserved parking spot. One block to 21 express bus downtown, or transfer at 35th & Avalon to the C RapidRide Line or the water taxi shuttle to commute across Elliott Bay. Multiple parks within walking distance, including 2 P-Patch gardens. Easy access to grocery stores and West Seattle favorites like Lincoln Park and restaurants at the Junction.

We have moved to improve our commute to the eastside, but we were super bummed to leave behind our amazing neighbors, relaxing backyard garden, and bright interiors. We hope you enjoy calling it home!

One year lease term. $2700/month including utilities. First and last month's rent to move in, plus security deposit. Pets evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Flexible move-in date between December 31st - February 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 34th Ave Sw have any available units?
6326 34th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 34th Ave Sw have?
Some of 6326 34th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 34th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
6326 34th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 34th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 6326 34th Ave Sw is pet friendly.
Does 6326 34th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 6326 34th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 6326 34th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6326 34th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 34th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 6326 34th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 6326 34th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 6326 34th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 34th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 34th Ave Sw has units with dishwashers.

