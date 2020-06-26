All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

6311 17th Ave SW

6311 17th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6311 17th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
6311 17th Ave SW Available 05/01/19 West Seattle 2 Bedroom - Fresh and Clean West Seattle Apartment 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Downstairs Unit of a single family home in the Delridge Area. Quiet, low traffic residential neighborhood. Owner lives in the upstairs Unit and tenants will be paying rent directly to the Owner. Nice, clean unit with its own full kitchen, washer/dryer and lots of light. *Separate Entrance*, in back. Two parking spots available, off street. NO PETS. $300 Flat fee per month for utilities, in addition to the rent amount. **To receive a call for a showing you must complete the showing request form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 17th Ave SW have any available units?
6311 17th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6311 17th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6311 17th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 17th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 6311 17th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6311 17th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 17th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6311 17th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6311 17th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 17th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 17th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 17th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
