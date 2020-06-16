6258 33rd Ave NE

Amenities

REDUCED - Top Floor Residence in the Heart of Bryant - 3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1SayLGcU5iN



**Available immediately - this is not a pre-lease for Summer or Fall** Located above a retail space, this roomy 3 bedroom apartment offers a fully fenced private yard, gas fireplace, dedicated dining room, and spacious living on two levels. Walk or ride your bike to UW, University Village, and neighborhood restaurants. 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. Many of our listings do offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website.



One year lease preferred. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and background check. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Residents pay utilities to utility providers. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $2400 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.



Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:

Screening Criteria for all Applicants:

- Applicant on-time for showing appointment

- Positive Government Issued ID

- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older

- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval

- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:

- Most recent paycheck stub

- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants

- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants

- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income

- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income

- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1

- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent

- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency

- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria

- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision

- If applicant has prior rental experience, good references from prior landlord(s) are required

- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record



If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.



This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve

vulnerable populations.



(RLNE5487999)