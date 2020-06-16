All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020

6258 33rd Ave NE

6258 33rd Avenue Northeast · (206) 673-4282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6258 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6258 33rd Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
REDUCED - Top Floor Residence in the Heart of Bryant - 3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1SayLGcU5iN

**Available immediately - this is not a pre-lease for Summer or Fall** Located above a retail space, this roomy 3 bedroom apartment offers a fully fenced private yard, gas fireplace, dedicated dining room, and spacious living on two levels. Walk or ride your bike to UW, University Village, and neighborhood restaurants. 15 minutes to Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. Many of our listings do offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website.

3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1SayLGcU5iN

One year lease preferred. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and background check. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Residents pay utilities to utility providers. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $2400 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.

Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:
Screening Criteria for all Applicants:
- Applicant on-time for showing appointment
- Positive Government Issued ID
- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older
- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval
- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:
- Most recent paycheck stub
- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants
- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants
- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income
- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income
- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1
- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent
- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency
- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria
- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision
- If applicant has prior rental experience, good references from prior landlord(s) are required
- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record

If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.

This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve
vulnerable populations.

(RLNE5487999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have any available units?
6258 33rd Ave NE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6258 33rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6258 33rd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 33rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6258 33rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6258 33rd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6258 33rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6258 33rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 6258 33rd Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6258 33rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6258 33rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6258 33rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
