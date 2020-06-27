All apartments in Seattle
6203 27th Ave NE

6203 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6203 27th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Beautiful Craftsman yet modern 4+ bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the sought-after Ravenna/Bryant neighborhood. Very open floor plan which includes a living room with a fireplace, separate dining area all open to the living spaces, stunning gourmet kitchen, powder room, a library/den to boot, and an additional fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms including the master suite with its own private bath and wonderful walk-in closet which also includes another full bath. A TOTAL MUST SEE. Yard service included. SPORT (basketball and tennis) COURT. Owners willing to hire watering service for landscape. 1+ car garage. Owner to maintain MIL (mother-in-law) for own personal use.

Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets considered. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 27th Ave NE have any available units?
6203 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 6203 27th Ave NE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6203 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6203 27th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6203 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6203 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6203 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 27th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6203 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6203 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6203 27th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
