6203 27th Ave NE

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

Beautiful Craftsman yet modern 4+ bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in the sought-after Ravenna/Bryant neighborhood. Very open floor plan which includes a living room with a fireplace, separate dining area all open to the living spaces, stunning gourmet kitchen, powder room, a library/den to boot, and an additional fireplace. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms including the master suite with its own private bath and wonderful walk-in closet which also includes another full bath. A TOTAL MUST SEE. Yard service included. SPORT (basketball and tennis) COURT. Owners willing to hire watering service for landscape. 1+ car garage. Owner to maintain MIL (mother-in-law) for own personal use.



Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets considered. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



