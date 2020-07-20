619 5th Ave W 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Great location in Queen Anne - W/S/G Parking and storage Included! - Great condo located in the heart of lower Queen Anne should have you excited! Walk to almost anything Seattle. Close the the Space needle, Restaurants, Bars, the Metropolitan Market and much more! This location is one of the best. Access to the I-5 is a straight shot down Mercer. This floor plan features 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms with a large walk-in closet. Newly updated kitchen and Stainless steel appliances. Generous guest parking is available. It is a light and airy 3rd floor corner home with a spacious balcony overlooking quiet tree lined street. If clean, convenience, and affordability are what you are looking for than this is it!



(RLNE4939846)