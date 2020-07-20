All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

619 5th Ave W 301

619 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

619 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Great location in Queen Anne - W/S/G Parking and storage Included! - Great condo located in the heart of lower Queen Anne should have you excited! Walk to almost anything Seattle. Close the the Space needle, Restaurants, Bars, the Metropolitan Market and much more! This location is one of the best. Access to the I-5 is a straight shot down Mercer. This floor plan features 2 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms with a large walk-in closet. Newly updated kitchen and Stainless steel appliances. Generous guest parking is available. It is a light and airy 3rd floor corner home with a spacious balcony overlooking quiet tree lined street. If clean, convenience, and affordability are what you are looking for than this is it!

(RLNE4939846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 5th Ave W 301 have any available units?
619 5th Ave W 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 5th Ave W 301 have?
Some of 619 5th Ave W 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 5th Ave W 301 currently offering any rent specials?
619 5th Ave W 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 5th Ave W 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 5th Ave W 301 is pet friendly.
Does 619 5th Ave W 301 offer parking?
Yes, 619 5th Ave W 301 offers parking.
Does 619 5th Ave W 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 5th Ave W 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 5th Ave W 301 have a pool?
No, 619 5th Ave W 301 does not have a pool.
Does 619 5th Ave W 301 have accessible units?
No, 619 5th Ave W 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 5th Ave W 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 5th Ave W 301 has units with dishwashers.
