Seattle, WA
618 N 65th St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

618 N 65th St

618 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 North 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Located in desirable Phinney Ridge, this cottage offers more than meets the eye. Just three short blocks to Green Lake, and two blocks from the E line( which is a direct line to downtown Seattle), this 2 story home brings tranquility while still being a stone's throw away from the action. Large open concept kitchen / living space makes entertaining oh so easy, a fun loft with built-in bookcases, drawers & skylights make this the perfect space to hide out or work. Ample light throughout, 2 off street parking spaces, and gas heat. Hemmingway would be right at home here. Come see for yourself, this cutie won't last long.

Link to Video: https://vimeo.com/415267281

Terms: 1st & $2995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N 65th St have any available units?
618 N 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 618 N 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
618 N 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 618 N 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 618 N 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 618 N 65th St offers parking.
Does 618 N 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 N 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N 65th St have a pool?
No, 618 N 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 618 N 65th St have accessible units?
No, 618 N 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 N 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 N 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 N 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.

