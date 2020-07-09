618 N 65th St

Amenities

Located in desirable Phinney Ridge, this cottage offers more than meets the eye. Just three short blocks to Green Lake, and two blocks from the E line( which is a direct line to downtown Seattle), this 2 story home brings tranquility while still being a stone's throw away from the action. Large open concept kitchen / living space makes entertaining oh so easy, a fun loft with built-in bookcases, drawers & skylights make this the perfect space to hide out or work. Ample light throughout, 2 off street parking spaces, and gas heat. Hemmingway would be right at home here. Come see for yourself, this cutie won't last long.



Link to Video: https://vimeo.com/415267281



Terms: 1st & $2995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management