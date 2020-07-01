All apartments in Seattle
615 Summit Ave E

615 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

615 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
615 Summit is a 14 unit apartment community located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on Capitol Hill. We are walking distance to downtown, south Lake Union, Broadway, and everything those locations have to offer, yet tucked away in a quite residential neighborhood. We are right next to Top Pot Coffee House (free wifi), and close to Broadway, Cornish College and Bus lines. Laundry facilities are on-site. 1 bedroom, approx. 700 sq.ft., available @ 615 Summit Ave. E.- in a quiet, 3-story, 14-unit building, next to Top Pot Coffee House and close to Broadway, Cornish College and Bus lines. Apartment is on the 1st floor and is west-facing. It features an open floor plan with newly re-finished hardwood floors, balcony, full bath, garbage disposal, dishwasher, big picture windows and large closets. Parking available, laundry on-site, cats ok. Sorry, no dogs. Rent is $1395 per month with a 1 year lease. Apartment will be available for viewing by appointment. Please respond by email and leave your name and contact phone number to set up a viewing.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Summit Ave E have any available units?
615 Summit Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Summit Ave E have?
Some of 615 Summit Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Summit Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
615 Summit Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Summit Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Summit Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 615 Summit Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 615 Summit Ave E offers parking.
Does 615 Summit Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Summit Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Summit Ave E have a pool?
No, 615 Summit Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 615 Summit Ave E have accessible units?
No, 615 Summit Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Summit Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Summit Ave E has units with dishwashers.

