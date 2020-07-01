Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed internet access pet friendly

615 Summit is a 14 unit apartment community located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on Capitol Hill. We are walking distance to downtown, south Lake Union, Broadway, and everything those locations have to offer, yet tucked away in a quite residential neighborhood. We are right next to Top Pot Coffee House (free wifi), and close to Broadway, Cornish College and Bus lines. Laundry facilities are on-site. 1 bedroom, approx. 700 sq.ft., available @ 615 Summit Ave. E.- in a quiet, 3-story, 14-unit building, next to Top Pot Coffee House and close to Broadway, Cornish College and Bus lines. Apartment is on the 1st floor and is west-facing. It features an open floor plan with newly re-finished hardwood floors, balcony, full bath, garbage disposal, dishwasher, big picture windows and large closets. Parking available, laundry on-site, cats ok. Sorry, no dogs. Rent is $1395 per month with a 1 year lease. Apartment will be available for viewing by appointment. Please respond by email and leave your name and contact phone number to set up a viewing.



Terms: 1 year lease