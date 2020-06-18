All apartments in Seattle
615 14th Avenue East
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

615 14th Avenue East

615 14th Avenue East · (206) 801-0101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 14th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Units available now in this classic 1920�S Capitol Hill brick building. These highly sought after units offer gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings and eat-in kitchens. Common laundry-area. Extra storage space provided. Underground parking is available. Building is located on a quiet street, just blocks from Volunteer Park, restaurants, cafes, groceries LOVELY STUDIO available in this classic 1920’S Capitol Hill brick. These highly sought-after units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage, and eat-in kitchens. Common laundry-area. Please inquire as to availability of storage and parking. The Fairhome is located on Seattle's "Millionaire's Row" -- 14th Ave E, south of Volunteer Park. The building is just 1 block from the retail, grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that line 15th Ave E and just a short walk to Broadway. STUDIO: $1395 per month $100 utility fee covers water/sewer/trash AND heat! $900 security deposit No Smoking/ No Pets 615 14th Ave E Please contact Collin at (206) 801-0101; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 14th Avenue East have any available units?
615 14th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 14th Avenue East have?
Some of 615 14th Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 14th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
615 14th Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 14th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 615 14th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 615 14th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 615 14th Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 615 14th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 14th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 14th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 615 14th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 615 14th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 615 14th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 615 14th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 14th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
