615 14th Avenue East

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage coffee bar extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Units available now in this classic 1920�S Capitol Hill brick building. These highly sought after units offer gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings and eat-in kitchens. Common laundry-area. Extra storage space provided. Underground parking is available. Building is located on a quiet street, just blocks from Volunteer Park, restaurants, cafes, groceries LOVELY STUDIO available in this classic 1920’S Capitol Hill brick. These highly sought-after units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in storage, and eat-in kitchens. Common laundry-area. Please inquire as to availability of storage and parking. The Fairhome is located on Seattle's "Millionaire's Row" -- 14th Ave E, south of Volunteer Park. The building is just 1 block from the retail, grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that line 15th Ave E and just a short walk to Broadway. STUDIO: $1395 per month $100 utility fee covers water/sewer/trash AND heat! $900 security deposit No Smoking/ No Pets 615 14th Ave E Please contact Collin at (206) 801-0101; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure