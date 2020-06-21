605 E Denny Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed walk in closets elevator internet access

If you are looking for an apartment with lots of charm with an old fashion feel, look no further! The Winchester is a beautiful 1920's brick building with lots of class. Rents are $1350 plus $75 for utilities (water, sewer and garbage) Our studios are bright, have hardwood floors and a huge walk-in closets. They have a separate kitchen with a gas stove and gas heater. The unit is 475sq ft. and the building has secured entry. 1 year lease. Great location--2 blocks to Broadway, I-5, Seattle Central. On busline to UW. Close to Cornish and Seattle U. $40 application fee (per applicant), $600 security deposit, and first/last months rent. Cats are welcome with a $300 deposit and $20/month. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure