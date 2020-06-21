All apartments in Seattle
605 E Denny Way

605 East Denny Way · No Longer Available
Location

605 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
elevator
internet access
If you are looking for an apartment with lots of charm with an old fashion feel, look no further! The Winchester is a beautiful 1920's brick building with lots of class. Rents are $1350 plus $75 for utilities (water, sewer and garbage) Our studios are bright, have hardwood floors and a huge walk-in closets. They have a separate kitchen with a gas stove and gas heater. The unit is 475sq ft. and the building has secured entry. 1 year lease. Great location--2 blocks to Broadway, I-5, Seattle Central. On busline to UW. Close to Cornish and Seattle U. $40 application fee (per applicant), $600 security deposit, and first/last months rent. Cats are welcome with a $300 deposit and $20/month. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 E Denny Way have any available units?
605 E Denny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 E Denny Way have?
Some of 605 E Denny Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 E Denny Way currently offering any rent specials?
605 E Denny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E Denny Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 E Denny Way is pet friendly.
Does 605 E Denny Way offer parking?
No, 605 E Denny Way does not offer parking.
Does 605 E Denny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 E Denny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E Denny Way have a pool?
No, 605 E Denny Way does not have a pool.
Does 605 E Denny Way have accessible units?
No, 605 E Denny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E Denny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 E Denny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
