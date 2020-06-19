604 W Kinnear Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing property and views; small community with the best penthouse on queen anne; within walking distance to everything including the Pike Place Market, a mile away, grocers, Trader Joe's, parks, our own pool, catch the bus a block down the hill, ride your bike, have friends visit and actually can park on the street. 2 bdrm 2.5 custom throughout with attic storage, quarter sawn oak hardwoods, travertine and tile baths, copper sinks and counter in the master bath, laundry convenient to the bedroom, 6' custom shower with rock to sit upon and a shower tree to enjoy, jacuzzi tub in the 2nd ensuite master bedroom; cook's kitchen, two decks, two fireplaces, amazing day and night views, library reading nook with day bed, built in vacuum, wine cooler, 5 burner gas range with custom venting, built ins surround the diningroom lending the open and custom feel to your private space; french doors to the decks; windows everywhere. garage parking 150.00. off street parking is free.