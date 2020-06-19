All apartments in Seattle
604 W Kinnear Pl
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

604 W Kinnear Pl

604 West Kinnear Place · (206) 409-2782
Location

604 West Kinnear Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Penthouse · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing property and views; small community with the best penthouse on queen anne; within walking distance to everything including the Pike Place Market, a mile away, grocers, Trader Joe's, parks, our own pool, catch the bus a block down the hill, ride your bike, have friends visit and actually can park on the street. 2 bdrm 2.5 custom throughout with attic storage, quarter sawn oak hardwoods, travertine and tile baths, copper sinks and counter in the master bath, laundry convenient to the bedroom, 6' custom shower with rock to sit upon and a shower tree to enjoy, jacuzzi tub in the 2nd ensuite master bedroom; cook's kitchen, two decks, two fireplaces, amazing day and night views, library reading nook with day bed, built in vacuum, wine cooler, 5 burner gas range with custom venting, built ins surround the diningroom lending the open and custom feel to your private space; french doors to the decks; windows everywhere. garage parking 150.00. off street parking is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 W Kinnear Pl have any available units?
604 W Kinnear Pl has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W Kinnear Pl have?
Some of 604 W Kinnear Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W Kinnear Pl currently offering any rent specials?
604 W Kinnear Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W Kinnear Pl pet-friendly?
No, 604 W Kinnear Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 604 W Kinnear Pl offer parking?
Yes, 604 W Kinnear Pl does offer parking.
Does 604 W Kinnear Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 W Kinnear Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W Kinnear Pl have a pool?
Yes, 604 W Kinnear Pl has a pool.
Does 604 W Kinnear Pl have accessible units?
No, 604 W Kinnear Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W Kinnear Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 W Kinnear Pl has units with dishwashers.
