602 North 43rd Street

Come view this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the heart of Fremont. The home includes washer and dryer, as well as, the following appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher and range. There is also an additional basement of 850sqft which includes a laundry area and recreational/ office space. Private covered parking and street parking is also available. Located in a convenient location; 10 minutes from Green Lake, schools nearby, 1 minute walking distance from coffee shops and restaurants, bus stop in front on side of home. Pets welcome!



6-9 month lease



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.