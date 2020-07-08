All apartments in Seattle
600 Summit Ave E

600 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

600 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great Capitol Hill location walking distance to bus lines, boutiques, restaurants and nightlife. Commuting to downtown Seattle and to the Eastside is easy! The building is newly remodeled with all brand new appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, decks, great views, w/d in units, dishwashers and microwaves. On-site parking is available. Cats are ok with a deposit, no dogs or smoking please. 1x1 for $1,600 Parking $175 Sub-metered utilities Washer & Dryer in unit AVAILABLE: By June 10th or earlier CONTACT : Susana (206)886-1882, EMAIL: sasesha@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

