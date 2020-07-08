600 Summit Ave E

Amenities

Great Capitol Hill location walking distance to bus lines, boutiques, restaurants and nightlife. Commuting to downtown Seattle and to the Eastside is easy! The building is newly remodeled with all brand new appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, decks, great views, w/d in units, dishwashers and microwaves. On-site parking is available. Cats are ok with a deposit, no dogs or smoking please. 1x1 for $1,600 Parking $175 Sub-metered utilities Washer & Dryer in unit AVAILABLE: By June 10th or earlier CONTACT : Susana (206)886-1882, EMAIL: sasesha@gmail.com