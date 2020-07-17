All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:36 AM

5949 California Ave SW

5949 California Avenue Southwest · (253) 569-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5949 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 171 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. We are also 1 block from the Rapid Ride C Line into Downtown and a short drive/bike ride to Alki. Our community offers a plush resident lounge with high end leather couches and big screen TV - perfect for hanging out with your friends or meeting your neighbors. We also offer a spacious kitchen and dinning area on the lounge level with full size stove, plenty of counter space and a large dining table. There is a backyard patio with picnic table - perfect for year round entertainment. And community dining rooms with full sized ovens on each floor for your convenience. Our community offers a wide range of layouts tailor made to suit your lifestyle and budget. All units come furnished with bed, mattress, mini fridge & microwave. Each unit has a private bath with large shower and personal kitchenette. Rent includes all utilities and WiFi internet. Laundry room is onsite with new energy efficient W/D that accept cards - never run out of quarters again! Bike parking is available and street parking is easy to find in the surrounding neighborhood. All units come partially furnished with bed frame, mattress, desk and chair. Each units comes with a modern kitchenette, and there is a full shared kitchen on each floor complete with a stove and oven.

Terms: 9-12 month lease. One month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5949 California Ave SW have any available units?
5949 California Ave SW has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5949 California Ave SW have?
Some of 5949 California Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 California Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5949 California Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5949 California Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5949 California Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5949 California Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5949 California Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5949 California Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5949 California Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5949 California Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5949 California Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5949 California Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5949 California Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5949 California Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5949 California Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
