5949 California Ave SW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking clubhouse microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. We are also 1 block from the Rapid Ride C Line into Downtown and a short drive/bike ride to Alki. Our community offers a plush resident lounge with high end leather couches and big screen TV - perfect for hanging out with your friends or meeting your neighbors. We also offer a spacious kitchen and dinning area on the lounge level with full size stove, plenty of counter space and a large dining table. There is a backyard patio with picnic table - perfect for year round entertainment. And community dining rooms with full sized ovens on each floor for your convenience. Our community offers a wide range of layouts tailor made to suit your lifestyle and budget. All units come furnished with bed, mattress, mini fridge & microwave. Each unit has a private bath with large shower and personal kitchenette. Rent includes all utilities and WiFi internet. Laundry room is onsite with new energy efficient W/D that accept cards - never run out of quarters again! Bike parking is available and street parking is easy to find in the surrounding neighborhood. All units come partially furnished with bed frame, mattress, desk and chair. Each units comes with a modern kitchenette, and there is a full shared kitchen on each floor complete with a stove and oven.



Terms: 9-12 month lease. One month free.