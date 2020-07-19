All apartments in Seattle
5926 32nd Avenue South
5926 32nd Avenue South

5926 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5926 32nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular home w/an abundance of light. Dbl pane wndws, new tile & laminate flooring thru-out, vltd clngs, slab granite cntrtps, 2 New bathtubs w/tile bksplash, LED lights & New bthrm light fixtrs. LR w/bay wndw. Spacious cvrd patio off DR. Chefs kitchen w/SS appls (2nd fridge incl), dbl under-mount sink. French dr entry to master w/prvt bath. Lwr lvl w/sep entrance, FR, 2nd kitchen. New int'r paint. New ext'r paint in 17. Fully lndscpd. Brick custom iron fence. Cls to Light Rail, EZ to I-5.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/6008e387-87d5-4f89-aeb2-cf08a8ccbf6f?property_unit_id=954811fb-fff9-4a4e-8acf-81a777264ff5

(RLNE4625641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 32nd Avenue South have any available units?
5926 32nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 32nd Avenue South have?
Some of 5926 32nd Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 32nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5926 32nd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 32nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5926 32nd Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5926 32nd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5926 32nd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5926 32nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 32nd Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 32nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5926 32nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5926 32nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5926 32nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 32nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 32nd Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
