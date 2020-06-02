All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 6 2020

5914 18th Ave SW

5914 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5914 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6 bedroom house - Fully remodeled 6 bedroom house in West Seattle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5578830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 18th Ave SW have any available units?
5914 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 5914 18th Ave SW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5914 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5914 18th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5914 18th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 5914 18th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 5914 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 18th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5914 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5914 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5914 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 18th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
