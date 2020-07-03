All apartments in Seattle
5903 S Eastwood Dr
5903 S Eastwood Dr

5903 South Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5903 South Eastwood Drive, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently renovated, 4 bed 2 bath pet friendly house with yard - Welcome home to this recently renovated SFH home located in South Seattle (every room has been updated). The Spacious living room w/wood burning fireplace greet you as you enter, updated kitchen with ganite counter tops and SS appliances and cute dining area with access to the deck. Down the hall you will find a full bath with double sinks and plenty of storage and 2 bedrooms (master has access to the deck). Downstairs you will find another Bathroom, laundry room with full size W/D and access to the backyard, attached 1 car garage, bedroom #3 (with access to the backyard) and bedroom #4 (with wood burning fireplace). The backyard has new sod and a spacious patio area, great for entertaining. Tenant pays ALL utilities (New top of the line Gas furnance for maximum comfort) and maintains the yard. First and Deposit moves you in. Security deposit is $2000, pet ok on cbc basis and refundable pet deposit of $500 due (2 max allowed). $45 application fee (per adult) Lease to end 5/31/2021 (owner wants lease to renew annually in spring). Tenant pays Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/d5075c1057/5903-s-eastwood-dr-seattle-wa-98178

(RLNE5686150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have any available units?
5903 S Eastwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have?
Some of 5903 S Eastwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 S Eastwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5903 S Eastwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 S Eastwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 S Eastwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5903 S Eastwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 S Eastwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5903 S Eastwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5903 S Eastwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 S Eastwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 S Eastwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

