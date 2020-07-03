Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently renovated, 4 bed 2 bath pet friendly house with yard - Welcome home to this recently renovated SFH home located in South Seattle (every room has been updated). The Spacious living room w/wood burning fireplace greet you as you enter, updated kitchen with ganite counter tops and SS appliances and cute dining area with access to the deck. Down the hall you will find a full bath with double sinks and plenty of storage and 2 bedrooms (master has access to the deck). Downstairs you will find another Bathroom, laundry room with full size W/D and access to the backyard, attached 1 car garage, bedroom #3 (with access to the backyard) and bedroom #4 (with wood burning fireplace). The backyard has new sod and a spacious patio area, great for entertaining. Tenant pays ALL utilities (New top of the line Gas furnance for maximum comfort) and maintains the yard. First and Deposit moves you in. Security deposit is $2000, pet ok on cbc basis and refundable pet deposit of $500 due (2 max allowed). $45 application fee (per adult) Lease to end 5/31/2021 (owner wants lease to renew annually in spring). Tenant pays Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/d5075c1057/5903-s-eastwood-dr-seattle-wa-98178



(RLNE5686150)