5901 Phinney Ave N #108

5901 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5901 Phinney Ave N #108 Available 09/03/19 Excellent location! Woodland Crest Condos 2 bedroom 2 bath - Avail 9/3/19 The Woodland Crest Condominiums. Corner unit on 1st floor. Great unit 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, deck, w/d, pergo flooring in living areas, carpet in bdrms & secure carport/garage parking.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Across from Phinney Market & walking distance to Woodland Park Zoo! Walk Score of 78 - very walkable! Rent does include w/s/g, Pets c/b/c 1 cat (sorry no dogs) only w/additional security, 1st & security. Parking space avail separately for $75.00 per month. For a showing please call Jennie King 206-229-5224
Presented by: Tricia Jacobs | Managing Broker
REMAX Associate Brokers

(RLNE5059370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have any available units?
5901 Phinney Ave N #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have?
Some of 5901 Phinney Ave N #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Phinney Ave N #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 offers parking.
Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have a pool?
No, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have accessible units?
No, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Phinney Ave N #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
