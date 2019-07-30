Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5901 Phinney Ave N #108 Available 09/03/19 Excellent location! Woodland Crest Condos 2 bedroom 2 bath - Avail 9/3/19 The Woodland Crest Condominiums. Corner unit on 1st floor. Great unit 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, deck, w/d, pergo flooring in living areas, carpet in bdrms & secure carport/garage parking.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Across from Phinney Market & walking distance to Woodland Park Zoo! Walk Score of 78 - very walkable! Rent does include w/s/g, Pets c/b/c 1 cat (sorry no dogs) only w/additional security, 1st & security. Parking space avail separately for $75.00 per month. For a showing please call Jennie King 206-229-5224

Presented by: Tricia Jacobs | Managing Broker

REMAX Associate Brokers



(RLNE5059370)