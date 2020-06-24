5901 20th Ave. NW, #4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A great unit that makes the most of the square footage. The one bedroom/one bath features a galley-style kitchen, with all appliances. Separate dinette area. Large living room. Extra closet space. Large bedroom will fit a king size bed, and more. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Storage unit included with rent.

Charming vintage building in the heart of Ballard. All of the 13 units feature a galley kitchen, Pergo or Red Oak hardwood flooring, dinette area, large bedroom(s) and all appliances. Onsite storage included with rent. Shared coin-operated laundry onsite.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411