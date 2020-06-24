All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5901 20th Ave. NW, #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5901 20th Ave. NW, #4

5901 20th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5901 20th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great unit that makes the most of the square footage. The one bedroom/one bath features a galley-style kitchen, with all appliances. Separate dinette area. Large living room. Extra closet space. Large bedroom will fit a king size bed, and more. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Storage unit included with rent.
Charming vintage building in the heart of Ballard. All of the 13 units feature a galley kitchen, Pergo or Red Oak hardwood flooring, dinette area, large bedroom(s) and all appliances. Onsite storage included with rent. Shared coin-operated laundry onsite.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have any available units?
5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have?
Some of 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 offer parking?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have a pool?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have accessible units?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University