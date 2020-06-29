5901 20th Ave. NW, #1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated! This spacious two bedroom/one bath corner unit features a galley-style kitchen, separate dinette space, and new Pergo wood flooring throughout. Lots of windows, for abundant natural lighting. Extra closet space. Storage included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)

Charming vintage building in the heart of Ballard. All of the 13 units feature a galley kitchen, Pergo or Red Oak hardwood flooring, dinette area, large bedroom(s) and all appliances. On-site storage included with rent. Shared coin-operated laundry onsite.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed. Off-street parking available for select units. Please see the leasing office for further details.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm. Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411