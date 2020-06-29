All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5901 20th Ave. NW, #1
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

5901 20th Ave. NW, #1

5901 20th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5901 20th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated! This spacious two bedroom/one bath corner unit features a galley-style kitchen, separate dinette space, and new Pergo wood flooring throughout. Lots of windows, for abundant natural lighting. Extra closet space. Storage included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)
Charming vintage building in the heart of Ballard. All of the 13 units feature a galley kitchen, Pergo or Red Oak hardwood flooring, dinette area, large bedroom(s) and all appliances. On-site storage included with rent. Shared coin-operated laundry onsite.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed. Off-street parking available for select units. Please see the leasing office for further details.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm. Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have any available units?
5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have?
Some of 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 offers parking.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have a pool?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have accessible units?
No, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 20th Ave. NW, #1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University