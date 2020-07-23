Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking garage new construction

590 1st Avenue South #603 Available 08/01/20 Brand New Contemporary Condo Steps to CenturyLink Field - Stunning brand new urban condo with balcony views of Mountains & Elliott Bay. Steps to the stadiums, Pioneer Square restaurants, night life, Financial District, Light Rail, and the Seattle waterfront. Well appointed with high end stainless steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, espresso colored wood floors, rich cabinetry, and in-unit front load laundry in the handsome Gridiron building.



Large tiled bath. Newly constructed above a historic brick building, this contemporary property boasts secure entry with concierge and amenities including rooftop deck with incredible skyline views, A/C, resident lounge, pet area, and fitness center. One garage parking space included as well as storage. Walkscore of 95 & Transitscore of 100! Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent a home in the heart of Seattle's most historic neighborhood.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



**$100 Monthly Flat Fee to Cover Garbage/Gas/Storage**

**$100 Monthly Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



#864 www.rent253.com



(RLNE4362589)