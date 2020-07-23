All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

590 1st Avenue South #603

590 1st Avenue South · (253) 214-7423
Location

590 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 590 1st Avenue South #603 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
new construction
590 1st Avenue South #603 Available 08/01/20 Brand New Contemporary Condo Steps to CenturyLink Field - Stunning brand new urban condo with balcony views of Mountains & Elliott Bay. Steps to the stadiums, Pioneer Square restaurants, night life, Financial District, Light Rail, and the Seattle waterfront. Well appointed with high end stainless steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, espresso colored wood floors, rich cabinetry, and in-unit front load laundry in the handsome Gridiron building.

Large tiled bath. Newly constructed above a historic brick building, this contemporary property boasts secure entry with concierge and amenities including rooftop deck with incredible skyline views, A/C, resident lounge, pet area, and fitness center. One garage parking space included as well as storage. Walkscore of 95 & Transitscore of 100! Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent a home in the heart of Seattle's most historic neighborhood.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

**$100 Monthly Flat Fee to Cover Garbage/Gas/Storage**
**$100 Monthly Flat Fee to Cover Reserved Garage Parking**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

#864 www.rent253.com

(RLNE4362589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have any available units?
590 1st Avenue South #603 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have?
Some of 590 1st Avenue South #603's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 1st Avenue South #603 currently offering any rent specials?
590 1st Avenue South #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 1st Avenue South #603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 1st Avenue South #603 is pet friendly.
Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 offer parking?
Yes, 590 1st Avenue South #603 offers parking.
Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 1st Avenue South #603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have a pool?
No, 590 1st Avenue South #603 does not have a pool.
Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have accessible units?
No, 590 1st Avenue South #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 590 1st Avenue South #603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 1st Avenue South #603 does not have units with dishwashers.
