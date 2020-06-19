All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM

5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100

5847 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
This beautiful studio is accessed through a lush courtyard in front. Cherry cabinets, granite counter top, smooth top range & full-sized refrigerator. Also included is a stack washer and dryer. One reserved parking space included! Nice community (Magnuson Pointe), fitness center available for residents. Magnuson Park is across the street, close to UW, downtown. bus, stores. First/last/deposit ($1000). Tenants pay electric only. No smoking. No Pets. Includes ONE reserved parking space! Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have any available units?
5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have?
Some of 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 currently offering any rent specials?
5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 pet-friendly?
No, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 offer parking?
Yes, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 offers parking.
Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have a pool?
No, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 does not have a pool.
Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have accessible units?
No, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100 does not have units with dishwashers.

