5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking gym courtyard range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking

This beautiful studio is accessed through a lush courtyard in front. Cherry cabinets, granite counter top, smooth top range & full-sized refrigerator. Also included is a stack washer and dryer. One reserved parking space included! Nice community (Magnuson Pointe), fitness center available for residents. Magnuson Park is across the street, close to UW, downtown. bus, stores. First/last/deposit ($1000). Tenants pay electric only. No smoking. No Pets. Includes ONE reserved parking space! Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **