583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N

Luxury 2bed/1.75bath Condo at Insignia in the Downtown of Seattle! - Great unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.

Walk across the street to Starbucks, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Amazon headquarter and many shops and Restaurants.

Easy access to I-5, downtown, CityU, Cinemas, Hospitals and much, much more!!



Unit includes:



-2 PARKING SPACES!!!

-2 Bedroom with one Extra Large Master Bedroom and Walk-in-closet

-Hard Wood Floor

-Front Load Washer/Dryer

-Stainless Dishwasher

-Stainless stove

-Stainless Fridge

-Stainless Microwave

-Granite Counters

-GREAT BALCONY, AWESOME VIEW --- of Downtown & Lake Union!!

-Central Air Conditioner

-Built 2016

-24/7 Concierge, Secure Entry with Elevator -Storage

-AWESOME Roof Top/Outdoor Terrace Park/Fitness Center/ Shared Pool

-Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas INCLUDED!!



This is a definite MUST SEE!! 1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit). Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



