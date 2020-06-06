All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N

583 Battery Street · (206) 522-8172 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

583 Battery Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N · Avail. now

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Luxury 2bed/1.75bath Condo at Insignia in the Downtown of Seattle! - Great unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.
Walk across the street to Starbucks, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Amazon headquarter and many shops and Restaurants.
Easy access to I-5, downtown, CityU, Cinemas, Hospitals and much, much more!!

Unit includes:

-2 PARKING SPACES!!!
-2 Bedroom with one Extra Large Master Bedroom and Walk-in-closet
-Hard Wood Floor
-Front Load Washer/Dryer
-Stainless Dishwasher
-Stainless stove
-Stainless Fridge
-Stainless Microwave
-Granite Counters
-GREAT BALCONY, AWESOME VIEW --- of Downtown & Lake Union!!
-Central Air Conditioner
-Built 2016
-24/7 Concierge, Secure Entry with Elevator -Storage
-AWESOME Roof Top/Outdoor Terrace Park/Fitness Center/ Shared Pool
-Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas INCLUDED!!

This is a definite MUST SEE!! 1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit). Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE3206591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have any available units?
583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have?
Some of 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N currently offering any rent specials?
583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N is pet friendly.
Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N offer parking?
Yes, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N does offer parking.
Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have a pool?
Yes, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N has a pool.
Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have accessible units?
No, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 583 Battery Street, Unit 1002N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity