5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Updated Condo with Lake Washington View! - Enjoy mountain, lake, and territorial views from this two level, one bedroom condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. Remodeled kitchen has cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Fresh paint throughout. The condo has a spacious deck, washer / dryer in unit, storage space, and a designated parking spot.



Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail and close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $50 / person per month.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned Off-street parking included.

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE4950184)