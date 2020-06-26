All apartments in Seattle
5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335

5829 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

Updated Condo with Lake Washington View! - Enjoy mountain, lake, and territorial views from this two level, one bedroom condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. Remodeled kitchen has cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Fresh paint throughout. The condo has a spacious deck, washer / dryer in unit, storage space, and a designated parking spot.

Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail and close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.

- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $50 / person per month.
- Tenant pays electric.
- Assigned Off-street parking included.
- 12 month lease preferred.
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4950184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have any available units?
5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have?
Some of 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 currently offering any rent specials?
5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 is pet friendly.
Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 offer parking?
Yes, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 offers parking.
Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have a pool?
No, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 does not have a pool.
Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have accessible units?
No, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335 does not have units with dishwashers.
