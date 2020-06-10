All apartments in Seattle
5661 11th Avenue NE

5661 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5661 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0213c68037 ---- Great location for this top floor duplex apartment. Minutes from UW, easy access to shopping, dining and public transportation. Kitchen has space for small eating area. Bathroom features original tile flooring. Two generous sized rooms that offer the unique flexibility of both being used as bedrooms or 1 as a living room, Both have closet space, built-in drawers, and shelving in hall for additional storage. Stackable washer and dryer included. Detachable garage is included! Tenant pays w/s/g- prorated by occupants SCHOOLS Elementary:McDonald | Middle/Jr High:Hamilton | High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Washer | Dryer PARKING Detached Garage HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1695. We may ask for prepayment of last month's rent deposit based on income or credit score. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 11th Avenue NE have any available units?
5661 11th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5661 11th Avenue NE have?
Some of 5661 11th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 11th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
5661 11th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 11th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5661 11th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 5661 11th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 5661 11th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 5661 11th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5661 11th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 11th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 5661 11th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 5661 11th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 5661 11th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 11th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 11th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

