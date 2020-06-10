5661 11th Avenue NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0213c68037 ---- Great location for this top floor duplex apartment. Minutes from UW, easy access to shopping, dining and public transportation. Kitchen has space for small eating area. Bathroom features original tile flooring. Two generous sized rooms that offer the unique flexibility of both being used as bedrooms or 1 as a living room, Both have closet space, built-in drawers, and shelving in hall for additional storage. Stackable washer and dryer included. Detachable garage is included! Tenant pays w/s/g- prorated by occupants SCHOOLS Elementary:McDonald | Middle/Jr High:Hamilton | High: Roosevelt APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Washer | Dryer PARKING Detached Garage HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval SECTION 8 ACCEPTED STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1695. We may ask for prepayment of last month's rent deposit based on income or credit score. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties