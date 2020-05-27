Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances. Unit comes with a front-load washer and dryer, a large patio and ample off-street parking. Minutes from Seattle's beautiful Kubota Gardens, Lakeridge Park, and Rainer Beach. Spacious rooms.



**Water/Sewer is a $100 monthly flat fee.**



Cats allowed with an additional $500 deposit. No dogs allowed.



