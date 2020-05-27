All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5634 S Leo St Unit B

5634 South Leo Street · (253) 214-7423
Location

5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5634 S Leo St Unit B · Avail. Jul 8

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances. Unit comes with a front-load washer and dryer, a large patio and ample off-street parking. Minutes from Seattle's beautiful Kubota Gardens, Lakeridge Park, and Rainer Beach. Spacious rooms.

**Water/Sewer is a $100 monthly flat fee.**

Cats allowed with an additional $500 deposit. No dogs allowed.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4044

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4867472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have any available units?
5634 S Leo St Unit B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have?
Some of 5634 S Leo St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 S Leo St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5634 S Leo St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 S Leo St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5634 S Leo St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5634 S Leo St Unit B does offer parking.
Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 S Leo St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have a pool?
No, 5634 S Leo St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5634 S Leo St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 S Leo St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5634 S Leo St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
