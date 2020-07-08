5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed parking coffee bar fireplace

West Seattle Apartment - Available NOW - Charming and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with wood burning fireplace. Freshly painted walls lead down a short hallway to the bathroom and both comfortably spacious bedrooms. A cozy nook is located just off the kitchen and perfect for morning coffee or dinners with friends. Enjoy your personal patio during the sunnier months. Very well maintained and shared building washer and dryer is coin operated. 1 off-street parking space included with unit. Terrific, walker friendly location, yet tucked away to ensure privacy. 1 minute stroll to one of West Seattle's best coffee shops and arguably the best Chinese restaurant in the city. Easy access to 99, freeways, Boeing, SeaTac, and Downtown Seattle. Cat considered on case-by-case basis, but sorry, no dogs. Please, no smoking.



To view this lovely home, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5530122)