Seattle, WA
5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101

5624 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5624 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
West Seattle Apartment - Available NOW - Charming and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with wood burning fireplace. Freshly painted walls lead down a short hallway to the bathroom and both comfortably spacious bedrooms. A cozy nook is located just off the kitchen and perfect for morning coffee or dinners with friends. Enjoy your personal patio during the sunnier months. Very well maintained and shared building washer and dryer is coin operated. 1 off-street parking space included with unit. Terrific, walker friendly location, yet tucked away to ensure privacy. 1 minute stroll to one of West Seattle's best coffee shops and arguably the best Chinese restaurant in the city. Easy access to 99, freeways, Boeing, SeaTac, and Downtown Seattle. Cat considered on case-by-case basis, but sorry, no dogs. Please, no smoking.

To view this lovely home, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#AvenueOneResidential #WestSeattleApartment #WestSeattleRentals #SeattleRentals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5530122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have any available units?
5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have?
Some of 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 offers parking.
Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have a pool?
No, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 does not have a pool.
Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have accessible units?
No, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 California Ave SW - Unit #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

