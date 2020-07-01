559 McGraw St., #203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible Location on the East slope of Queen Anne. Walk to SLU area. Nice clean and bright spacious one bedroom unit. Ready for occupancy now, easy access just off Aurora and in lower Queen Anne. All major bus lines at your door steps. Rent is $1745.00 per month and includes one parking spot in the secured garage. Security Deposit is $1745.00 with good credit and background check. Tenants pays non-refundable move in fee $174.00. 12 month lease, tenant pays Electric/Water and Sewer. No Pets.