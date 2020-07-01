All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

559 McGraw St., #203

559 Mcgraw Street · No Longer Available
Location

559 Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible Location on the East slope of Queen Anne. Walk to SLU area. Nice clean and bright spacious one bedroom unit. Ready for occupancy now, easy access just off Aurora and in lower Queen Anne. All major bus lines at your door steps. Rent is $1745.00 per month and includes one parking spot in the secured garage. Security Deposit is $1745.00 with good credit and background check. Tenants pays non-refundable move in fee $174.00. 12 month lease, tenant pays Electric/Water and Sewer. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 McGraw St., #203 have any available units?
559 McGraw St., #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 McGraw St., #203 have?
Some of 559 McGraw St., #203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 McGraw St., #203 currently offering any rent specials?
559 McGraw St., #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 McGraw St., #203 pet-friendly?
No, 559 McGraw St., #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 559 McGraw St., #203 offer parking?
Yes, 559 McGraw St., #203 offers parking.
Does 559 McGraw St., #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 McGraw St., #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 McGraw St., #203 have a pool?
No, 559 McGraw St., #203 does not have a pool.
Does 559 McGraw St., #203 have accessible units?
No, 559 McGraw St., #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 559 McGraw St., #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 McGraw St., #203 has units with dishwashers.

