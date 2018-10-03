5503 NE 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Two people live downstairs but completely separated without any interference.

There is a great house for rent. You will enjoy carefully designed yard, new plants, and outdoor BBQ space. Fantastic location just a few blocks from 45th street business area. Only 1 mile from the UW. Bus next block to downtown Seattle, south lake union's Amzon main campus for 20min. Minute away from I5 and hwy 99. Take a stroll to nearby parks, walking distance to Green lake to enjoy the water front. Award wining schools.



Day-light unit with complete remodel in 2018. New roof, electricity, pluming, wall, bamboo floor and new plants in the yard. Fully fenced for your privacy. Cozy kitchen with brand new stainless appliance, washer and dryer. The Unit does not have a living room.

Great deal for students, young professionals to share, or family.



(RLNE4460495)