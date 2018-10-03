All apartments in Seattle
5503 NE 5th Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5503 NE 5th Ave

5503 5th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5503 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Two people live downstairs but completely separated without any interference.
There is a great house for rent. You will enjoy carefully designed yard, new plants, and outdoor BBQ space. Fantastic location just a few blocks from 45th street business area. Only 1 mile from the UW. Bus next block to downtown Seattle, south lake union's Amzon main campus for 20min. Minute away from I5 and hwy 99. Take a stroll to nearby parks, walking distance to Green lake to enjoy the water front. Award wining schools.

Day-light unit with complete remodel in 2018. New roof, electricity, pluming, wall, bamboo floor and new plants in the yard. Fully fenced for your privacy. Cozy kitchen with brand new stainless appliance, washer and dryer. The Unit does not have a living room.
Great deal for students, young professionals to share, or family.

(RLNE4460495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

