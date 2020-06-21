5450 Leary Ave NW #542

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Ballard Canal Station Studio Condo - Wonderful unit available in the highly desired Canal Station Condo building. Many onsite amenities including concierge, outdoor patio, Jacuzzi and BBQ, fitness room and sauna. Available now.



Features Include:

Studio with bedroom alcove

1 bathroom

Approximately 531 sq ft

Walk in closet

Stainless steel appliances

Granite counter tops

Dishwasher

Gas fireplace

Washer and dryer

Garage parking

Deck

One small dog negotiable

Tenant pays water and sewer

Tenant pays electricity

Owner pays garbage

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $1725

Deposit $1725



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



No Cats Allowed



