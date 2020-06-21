All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2020

5450 Leary Ave NW #542

5450 Leary Avenue Northwest · (206) 784-4813
Location

5450 Leary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Ballard Canal Station Studio Condo - Wonderful unit available in the highly desired Canal Station Condo building. Many onsite amenities including concierge, outdoor patio, Jacuzzi and BBQ, fitness room and sauna. Available now.

Features Include:
Studio with bedroom alcove
1 bathroom
Approximately 531 sq ft
Walk in closet
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter tops
Dishwasher
Gas fireplace
Washer and dryer
Garage parking
Deck
One small dog negotiable
Tenant pays water and sewer
Tenant pays electricity
Owner pays garbage
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $1725
Deposit $1725

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3397290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have any available units?
5450 Leary Ave NW #542 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have?
Some of 5450 Leary Ave NW #542's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Leary Ave NW #542 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 is pet friendly.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 offer parking?
Yes, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 does offer parking.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have a pool?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 does not have a pool.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have accessible units?
No, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 Leary Ave NW #542 has units with dishwashers.
