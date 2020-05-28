All apartments in Seattle
/
Seattle, WA
/
5440 Leary Ave NW #514
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

5440 Leary Ave NW #514

5440 Leary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Leary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
5th Floor 1 Bedroom in Ballard Canal Station South Condo Building - Live in the heart of Ballard in the Canal Station South condo building. Fifth floor, 1 bedroom unit available now. Beautifully maintained building with many onsite amenities including a fitness room, sauna and hot tub.

Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 680 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Deck with territorial views
Optional garage parking for $100 per month
One small pet negotiable with $25 monthly pet rent
Tenant pays water and sewer
Owner pays garbage
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2095
Deposit $2095

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE5603590)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

