5440 Leary Ave NW #514

5th Floor 1 Bedroom in Ballard Canal Station South Condo Building - Live in the heart of Ballard in the Canal Station South condo building. Fifth floor, 1 bedroom unit available now. Beautifully maintained building with many onsite amenities including a fitness room, sauna and hot tub.



Features Include:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Approximately 680 sq ft

Controlled entry building

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Deck with territorial views

Optional garage parking for $100 per month

One small pet negotiable with $25 monthly pet rent

Tenant pays water and sewer

Owner pays garbage

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2095

Deposit $2095



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



