5404 NE 70th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

View Ridge Home - View Ridge Home with views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains A Frank Lloyd Wright style home that takes up the entire end of the block! 3 bedrooms + large corner office/den, 1 3/4 baths, carpeting, formal living room with view of Mt. Rainier and useful built-in shelving and wood fireplace, separate family room with another wood fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch and butler window to kitchen, off street driveway parking and double garage equipped with 240W outlet for Teslas and other electric cars, large basement storage rooms, attractive fenced back yard with patio, lawn and landscaping, 1,800 sq. ft.

Wonderful location! Nearby elementary and middle schools. Bus stop across the street, easy commutes to Roosevelt High School, University of WA, and downtown Seattle. Just blocks from Lake Washington, Burke-Gilman Trail, and Magnuson Park, (Seattle's 2nd largest). Walking distance to VR swim & tennis club. Only 45 minutes to closest ski areas. 1 House-trained pet negotiable / No Smoking, $3,495/mo. Available 4/1/2020. Move-in discounts available for speedy April move-in .

Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE4188034)