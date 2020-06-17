All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5404 NE 70th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5404 NE 70th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5404 NE 70th St

5404 Northeast 70th Street · (425) 771-5756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5404 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5404 NE 70th St · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
View Ridge Home - View Ridge Home with views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains A Frank Lloyd Wright style home that takes up the entire end of the block! 3 bedrooms + large corner office/den, 1 3/4 baths, carpeting, formal living room with view of Mt. Rainier and useful built-in shelving and wood fireplace, separate family room with another wood fireplace, dining room with built-in hutch and butler window to kitchen, off street driveway parking and double garage equipped with 240W outlet for Teslas and other electric cars, large basement storage rooms, attractive fenced back yard with patio, lawn and landscaping, 1,800 sq. ft.
Wonderful location! Nearby elementary and middle schools. Bus stop across the street, easy commutes to Roosevelt High School, University of WA, and downtown Seattle. Just blocks from Lake Washington, Burke-Gilman Trail, and Magnuson Park, (Seattle's 2nd largest). Walking distance to VR swim & tennis club. Only 45 minutes to closest ski areas. 1 House-trained pet negotiable / No Smoking, $3,495/mo. Available 4/1/2020. Move-in discounts available for speedy April move-in .
Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE4188034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 NE 70th St have any available units?
5404 NE 70th St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 NE 70th St have?
Some of 5404 NE 70th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 NE 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
5404 NE 70th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 NE 70th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 NE 70th St is pet friendly.
Does 5404 NE 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 5404 NE 70th St does offer parking.
Does 5404 NE 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 NE 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 NE 70th St have a pool?
Yes, 5404 NE 70th St has a pool.
Does 5404 NE 70th St have accessible units?
No, 5404 NE 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 NE 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 NE 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5404 NE 70th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity