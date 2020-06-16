Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5403 Columbia Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5403 Columbia Dr S
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5403 Columbia Dr S
5403 Columbia Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Mid-Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5403 Columbia Drive South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Great Beacon Location - newly constructed house close to public transportation, light rail station, freeway, shops, VA hospital, restaurants, etc. Single family home in family-oriented community.
(RLNE4933990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S have any available units?
5403 Columbia Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5403 Columbia Dr S have?
Some of 5403 Columbia Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5403 Columbia Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Columbia Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Columbia Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S offer parking?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S have a pool?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S have accessible units?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University