All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 535 16th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
535 16th Ave E
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:47 PM

535 16th Ave E

535 16th Avenue East · (651) 332-0426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

535 16th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Wellington features old time luxury in the heart of Capitol Hill! The apartment homes are beautiful and have hardwood flooring and lots of storage. This property is walking distance to everything you need - bus lines, restaurants, boutique shopping and night life - as well as being conveniently located near freeways, downtown Seattle, Group Health and more. Cats are allowed with an additional deposit, and your water, sewer and garbage fees are all included in your rent. The Wellington Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Capitol Hill Address: 535 16th Ave E Bedrooms/Baths: 480ft2 Studio/1 bath Rent: $1,300/mo Parking: Street parking Utility Fee: Billed back to tenant Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats &dogs allowed Description: This spacious studio is newly renovated with a unique layout. It has the sleeping area separated from the living area, which makes it not feel like a traditional studio apartment. It is also equipped with newer stainless steel appliances. The Wellington is a classic, old world property located in the heart of Seattle. We are within walking distance of all the great parts of Capitol Hill, with nearby bars, restaurants, shopping, cafes, entertainment, beautiful Volunteer Park and more. All of the apartments in the Wellington have been renovated with modern finishes while maintaining the vintage charm of the building. We would love to have you as part of our wonderful community! Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact either of the Resident Manager, Michelle, for details or to schedule an appointment to view. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 16th Ave E have any available units?
535 16th Ave E has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 16th Ave E have?
Some of 535 16th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 16th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
535 16th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 16th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 535 16th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 535 16th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 535 16th Ave E offers parking.
Does 535 16th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 16th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 16th Ave E have a pool?
No, 535 16th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 535 16th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 535 16th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 535 16th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 16th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 535 16th Ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity