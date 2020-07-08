Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

The Wellington features old time luxury in the heart of Capitol Hill! The apartment homes are beautiful and have hardwood flooring and lots of storage. This property is walking distance to everything you need - bus lines, restaurants, boutique shopping and night life - as well as being conveniently located near freeways, downtown Seattle, Group Health and more. Cats are allowed with an additional deposit, and your water, sewer and garbage fees are all included in your rent. The Wellington Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Capitol Hill Address: 535 16th Ave E Bedrooms/Baths: 480ft2 Studio/1 bath Rent: $1,300/mo Parking: Street parking Utility Fee: Billed back to tenant Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats &dogs allowed Description: This spacious studio is newly renovated with a unique layout. It has the sleeping area separated from the living area, which makes it not feel like a traditional studio apartment. It is also equipped with newer stainless steel appliances. The Wellington is a classic, old world property located in the heart of Seattle. We are within walking distance of all the great parts of Capitol Hill, with nearby bars, restaurants, shopping, cafes, entertainment, beautiful Volunteer Park and more. All of the apartments in the Wellington have been renovated with modern finishes while maintaining the vintage charm of the building. We would love to have you as part of our wonderful community! Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact either of the Resident Manager, Michelle, for details or to schedule an appointment to view. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.