Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:07 AM

533 Harvard Ave E

533 Harvard Avenue East · (206) 724-8959
Location

533 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
The Camelot Apartments is a charming building with recently updated common areas and units renovated with quarts countertops and modern plank floors. We are one block from Broadway Avenue and shopping, and a few short blocks to the Capitol Hill light rail station. This is a commuter's dream in a great neighborhood. Prime location: Newly updated, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Situated one block West of Broadway you are a minute's walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, bus-lines and light rail into downtown. New vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and on-site laundry facility. 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment $1675/month Water, Sewer, and Garbage $90/month Parking --- Enclosed parking is available $150/month Pet Policy --- Cats only Walk Score: 95 out of 100 Building Details: The Camelot Apartments were built in 1968. The building offers 30 units on 4 floors with elevator access. These updated apartments have dishwashers, disposals and dual pane windows. Enclosed parking is available. The building is one block from Broadway Avenue and shopping. Convenient access to downtown and public transportation.

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Harvard Ave E have any available units?
533 Harvard Ave E has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Harvard Ave E have?
Some of 533 Harvard Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Harvard Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
533 Harvard Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Harvard Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Harvard Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 533 Harvard Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 533 Harvard Ave E does offer parking.
Does 533 Harvard Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Harvard Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Harvard Ave E have a pool?
No, 533 Harvard Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 533 Harvard Ave E have accessible units?
No, 533 Harvard Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Harvard Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Harvard Ave E has units with dishwashers.
