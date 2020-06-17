533 Harvard Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

The Camelot Apartments is a charming building with recently updated common areas and units renovated with quarts countertops and modern plank floors. We are one block from Broadway Avenue and shopping, and a few short blocks to the Capitol Hill light rail station. This is a commuter's dream in a great neighborhood. Prime location: Newly updated, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Situated one block West of Broadway you are a minute's walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, bus-lines and light rail into downtown. New vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and on-site laundry facility. 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment $1675/month Water, Sewer, and Garbage $90/month Parking --- Enclosed parking is available $150/month Pet Policy --- Cats only Walk Score: 95 out of 100 Building Details: The Camelot Apartments were built in 1968. The building offers 30 units on 4 floors with elevator access. These updated apartments have dishwashers, disposals and dual pane windows. Enclosed parking is available. The building is one block from Broadway Avenue and shopping. Convenient access to downtown and public transportation.



Terms: 12 month lease